Mexican Man Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Mexican citizen was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge David L. Denton of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans.

Martin Ruiz-Amayo, 41, was sentenced in U.S. District Court today. In addition to his term of imprisonment, he was ordered to pay $5,100 in fines and special assessment, and to serve 3 years of supervised release after completion of his prison sentence. Additionally, after completion of his prison sentence, Ruiz-Amayo will be subject to removal proceedings by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Ruiz-Amayo pleaded guilty and was convicted of the offense on November 4, 2021.

According to court records, on June 3, 2021, the Homeland Security Investigations, Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST) and Jones County Sheriff’s Office agents conducted a controlled purchase from Ruiz-Amayo, for approximately one ounce of methamphetamine for $800 in Laurel, Mississippi. Ruiz-Amayo said he could provide additional meth at lower prices and noted the quality of the methamphetamine.

Record checks revealed that Ruiz-Amayo is an alien who is unlawfully present in the United States with a prior removal history. Ruiz-Amayo also has been known as Martin Ruiz.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris.