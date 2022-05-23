MBI working case of missing/endangered child

Published 11:44 am Monday, May 23, 2022

By Special to the Item

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Mauquice Kentrell Lipsey of Flora, Madison County, Mississippi.

 

He is described as a black male, five feet five inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen walking north on highway 49 towards Yazoo city wearing a black, blue, and white shirt with white and blue camouflage pants on Friday, May 13th, in the 20 block of Court Street in Madison County.

 

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mauquice Kentrell Lipsey, contact the Flora Police Department at 601-842-8488.

