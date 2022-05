Marvin “Mickey” A. Vicknair, Jr of Picayune, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the age of 70.

A Memorial will be held 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Saturday May 28, 2022, at the American Legion Hall #329 104 Hunt Street, Belle Chasse, LA 70037, casual dress.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.