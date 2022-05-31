Funeral Services for Marilla Edith Stockstill, age 79, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com