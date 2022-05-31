Marilla Edith Stockstill

Published 12:39 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Special to the Item

Funeral Services for Marilla Edith Stockstill, age 79, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Roseland Park Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Roseland Park Baptist Church.
Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
