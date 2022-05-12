Loraine Necaise

Loraine Bennett Necaise, age 72, of Kiln, MS, entered eternal life on Monday, May 9, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 12:00 pm at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 27074 St. Matthew Church Road, Perkinston, MS, 39573.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at St. Matthew Catholic Church.

