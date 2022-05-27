Lopez Ramirez Named to WGCA Honorable Mention All-American

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Mississippi State women’s golf’s Julia Lopez Ramirez continues to have her stellar freshman campaign recognized nationally after being named a Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Honorable Mention All-American. Lopez Ramirez earned the 12th WGCA All-America honor in program history.

Lopez Ramirez has earned numerous awards this season for her play on the golf course. On the conference side, Lopez Ramirez was named the SEC Freshman of the Year, earned First Team All-SEC honors and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. To go along with her latest WGCA honor, Lopez Ramirez was also named to the WGCA National Freshman of the Year watch list.

“What a special way to cap off Julia’s year,” head coach Charlie Ewing said. “This is so deserved, and we could not be more excited for her and proud of her. Her leadership and incredible on-course performances are being recognized and deserve to be celebrated. She has such a fire inside of her to get better each day and compete at such a high level and we are so glad that she gets to see that hard work paid off this year in such a big way. Julia now gets to carry around the title of All-American for the rest of her life.”

Lopez Ramirez, ranked No. 24 in the Golf Stat NCAA Women’s Division I Player Rankings, led the SEC in Weekly honors throughout the season as she was selected as the SEC Golfer of the Week and SEC Freshman of the Week twice. Lopez Ramirez led all SEC freshmen in wins (3) and stroke average (70.59) throughout her freshman campaign.

In her collegiate debut at the Sam Golden Invite, Lopez Ramirez shattered the Wildhorse Golf Club course record, carding a 63 (9-under par) third round to tie for first place. She set three new Bulldog records in her debut, posting the lowest individual round (9-under par), lowest score after 54 holes (14-under par), and lowest third-round individual score (9-under par).

Lopez Ramirez shined again in the spring opener, breaking the record for the lowest opening (second-lowest individual) round in school history with an 8-under par performance. After 36 holes, Lopez Ramirez had broken the school record for the lowest score after two rounds (13-under par), and after the third round, she broke the lowest score after 54 holes with a score of 16-under par to capture her second tournament title.

Lopez Ramirez won her second-straight, third overall crown in the next event, carding three rounds in the 60s and shooting 11-under par. Her individual title helped lead Mississippi State to the team championship at the Westbrook Invitational and the first team and individual title in the same event since 2014.

Lopez Ramirez helped lead Mississippi State to their third all-time appearance at the NCAA National Championships in Scottsdale, Ariz., finishing 17th.

