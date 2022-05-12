Lila Voineag

Published 3:37 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Special to the Item

Lila June Voineag of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the age of 90 in the comfort of her home.
June was a long-time resident of Carriere and a member of United Methodist Church of Picayune. She enjoyed drawing, cooking and being a homemaker. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Craig Voineag; daughter Marcie Bush; granddaughter, Alexis Bush Taylor (John); and great-grandchildren, Aria Jayne Elise Taylor and Jansen Jesse Eli Taylor.
She is preceded by her husband of 40 years, Aurel “Earl” Vasile Voineag; parents, James Cletus Marsee and Wanda Omega Marsee; one sister and one brother.
No Services at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.

