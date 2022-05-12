Lila Voineag

Lila June Voineag of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the age of 90 in the comfort of her home.

June was a long-time resident of Carriere and a member of United Methodist Church of Picayune. She enjoyed drawing, cooking and being a homemaker. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, Craig Voineag; daughter Marcie Bush; granddaughter, Alexis Bush Taylor (John); and great-grandchildren, Aria Jayne Elise Taylor and Jansen Jesse Eli Taylor.

She is preceded by her husband of 40 years, Aurel “Earl” Vasile Voineag; parents, James Cletus Marsee and Wanda Omega Marsee; one sister and one brother.

No Services at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.