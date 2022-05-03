“Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life.” Proverbs 31:10-12

Laurine Denise Gutter Jackson was born October 4, 1957, to the late George and Neely Maude Gutter.

After Laurine graduated from Picayune Memorial High School, Class of 1975, she went to study Dental Assistant and graduated in 1983 from Sacramento City College, Sacramento, CA. She continued her studies at Georgia Technical College, Warner Robins, GA with an Associate Degree as a Licensed Cosmetologist and Pearl River Community College, Poplarville, MS. Laurine enlisted in the U.S. Army, January 1977 and served until September 1981 with an honorable discharge. Laurine enlisted in the US. She served as President of the Enlisted Spouses Club, Spangdahlem President, Germany (to support underprivileged military families).

Laurine joined the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church at an early age under the leadership of the late Reverend E. L. Fox and currently under the leadership of Reverend Wyman Gaulden where she served as the Pastor’s Aide President and a choir member where she served as a faithful and dedicated member.

She was united in holy matrimony to Curtis Jackson on June 17, 1978. This union was blessed with two children: Jonathan and Courtney Jackson.

Laurine departed this earthly life on April 29, 2022, at the Highland Community Hospital, Picayune, MS.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband, Curtis Jackson, Picayune, MS; children, Jonathan Jackson (Brittany), Shanghai, China and Courtney Jackson, Picayune, MS; grandchildren, Neely Marguerite, Ashton, CarterJi, MalcolmXi and ZoraZi Jackson; siblings, Neely Marcelle Snyder (Arthur Lee), Naperville, IL, Gayle Hunter, Memphis, TN, Linda Thomas (Dale), Knightdale, NC, Brenda Gutter, Picayune, MS, George Gutter, Jr., Tampa, FL, Hollie Gutter (Ovier), Picayune, MS, Nicole Williams, Picayune, MS, Stanley Christmas, Bay St. Louis, MS; sisters-in-law, Rose Holloway, Barbara Davis (Don), both of Picayune, MS and brother-in-law, Alvin Paige (Mary) of Picayune, MS and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Viewing: Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12 Noon. Funeral service follows promptly at 12:00 pm, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 501 Weems Street, Picayune MS. Pastor, Reverend Wyman Gaulden will be the officiant. Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery, Picayune, MS with military honor.