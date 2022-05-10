Larry Randal

Private Graveside Services will be held for Larry Charles Randall, age 78, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, May 6, 2022

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Walt Barnes will officiate the service.

A native of Centerville, MS, he served the US Army in the MS National Guard and graduated MSU with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. Larry was a retired Land Surveyor and a member of New Palestine Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Morris Bythal Randall, mother, Martha Pearl Smith Randall, wife, Pamela Hampton Randall.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sandy and Deborah Randall; and Tiffany Randall; 4 grandchildren, Ashley Randall, Ryan Randall, Kade Watts, and Dylan Watts; 5 great grandchildren; his brother, Jimmy and Ginny Randall; his sister, Kay and Gus Hanks; his sister in law, Carolyn Hampton; and several nieces and nephews.

