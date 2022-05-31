Funeral Services for Kelli Blackmon Fleming, age 53, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Pearson/Family Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a retired Registered Nurse and a full time Nana. Kelli was a member of Union Baptist Church. She truly loved her babies and spending time with her family. Kelli will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Glen Blackmon; her daughter, Hayley Fleming; and her nephew, Tyler Murphy.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband, Lavon Fleming; her mother, Peggy Lee Blackmon; her children, Mallory (Zac) Dawsey, Zach (Kim) Fleming, and Holly (Cory) Cagle; her grandchildren, Eli Dawsey, Rowan Tedesco, Marlee Cagle, Hayley Dawn Fleming, and Gabe Fleming; her sister, Robin (Kevin) Hughes and brother, Bo (Jenny) Blackmon; her nieces and nephews, Kamron (Katie) Murphy, Kalie Blackmon, Katelyn Blackmon, Sydney Blackmon, and Blaize Blackmon; and niece in law, Lindsey Murphy; and several great nieces and nephews.

