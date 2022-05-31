John F. Beck

CPL John Farentino Beck

“Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.” Matthew 5:4

John Farentino Beck, affectionately called “John John” was born November 24, 1969 to the late Geraldine Davison Beck and John L. Beck in Picayune, MS.

John graduated from Purvis High School, Class of 1987. After graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps, an honorable veteran. John was employed at John C. Stennis Space Center as a Maintenance Engineer.

He had a giving and unselfish spirit and would do whatever he could for anyone.

John departed this life on Monday, May 15, 2022 in Loma Linda, CA at the age of 52.

Preceded John in death, mother, Geraldine Davison Beck; grandparents, Jessie and Chauncey Davison and Rev. Walter and Rosie Lee Beck.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Patrice Burfict Beck; children, Janae Beck, Joshua Beck, Alexa Beck and Nia Sylve; brothers, James “Chuck” Payne (Diane), Carl Payne (Zena), Brandon G. Beck (Melissa), Brian E. Beck, Jentri T. Beck (Neice); sisters, Carla Haynes (Theodore), Alicia Thompson, Beverly Ray Gatling (Elder Arnold), Marinda Tillman Davison, and Lachina Tillman Ozment (Joseph); grandchild, Jru Sylve; mother and father-in-law, Reverend Harold Burfict and Brenda Burfict; sisters-in-law, Shenell Adams (Timothy) and Brittany Burfict; and a host of relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church, Rev. Phil McNair will officiate the service. Masks are required throughout the funeral services.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.