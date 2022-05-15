Impairment Suspected in Washington Parish Crash that Killed Two

Mount Hermon – Last night, May 14, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 31-year-old Pamela Brown and16-year-old Jaquan Brown of Kentwood.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Pamela Brown, was westbound on LA Hwy 440. For reasons still under investigation, the Hyundai traveled off of the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Hyundai struck an embankment then began to overturn before striking two trees.

Pamela Brown was restrained, but sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. Jaquan Brown was restrained, but sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. There were three unrestrained juveniles in the vehicle, all of whom sustained serious injuries. They were transported to area hospitals. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted; always ensure every occupant is properly restrained; and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.