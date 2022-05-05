ICC’s Capobianco signs with Mississippi College

Fulton, Miss. – Itawamba Community College sophomore Bryce Capobianco has signed to continue his career at Mississippi College next season.

The Saltillo native finished his final season in Fulton with a .346 batting average, 29 RBI, 20 runs scored, eight doubles, one triple and two home runs, both of which were grand slams.

Capobianco, who played in 35 games for ICC last season, was a defensive staple in right field finishing the year with a .963 fielding percentage and 49 put outs.

During his ICC career, Capobianco hit .288, picking up 38 hits in 48 total games.

For more information on ICC Baseball and the other 10 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com