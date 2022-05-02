ICC Softball to compete in MACCC Tournament

Published 1:08 pm Monday, May 2, 2022

By Special to the Item

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Itawamba Community College’s nationally-ranked softball program will compete in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Tournament starting Wednesday at Jones College.

The Indians, who earned a No. 3 seed in the eight-team tournament, will play in the first game Wednesday at 11 a.m. against No. 6 seed East Central Community College.

In their first meeting, the Indians and Warriors split the doubleheader with ICC taking game one, 7-5, and East Central wining game two, 9-4.

The tournament features five nationally-ranked teams: No.4 Jones College, No. 5 Copiah-Lincoln Community College, No. 7 ICC, No. 9 Pearl River Community College and No. 13 Northwest Mississippi Community College.

After ICC and East Central kick off the tournament Wednesday morning, No. 2 seed Co-Lin will face No. 7 seed Northeast Mississippi Community College at 1:30 p.m. In the third game of the day, No. 1 seed Jones will face No. 8 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at 4 p.m., and No. 4 seed Pearl River and No. 5 seed Northwest will wrap up the opening day at 6:30 p.m.

With a win on Wednesday, ICC will face the winner of Co-Lin and Northeast at 4 p.m. Thursday, but an opening game loss would put them in an elimination game Thursday at 11 a.m. against the loser of Co-Lin and Northeast’s game.

All games will be available to watch on jcjc.tv, and tickets are available at jcbobcats.com. A full tournament bracket is available on the softball section of LetsGoICC.com.

For more information on ICC Softball and the other 10 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com

