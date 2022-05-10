Human remains found in wooded area near Stennis

Human remains were found recently in an illegal dump site in the buffer zone near Stennis Space Center by a contract workers over the weekend.

According to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the remains were found on Saturday by contract workers with the Mississippi Forestry Service in a wooded area north of Interstate 10 and Stennis Space Center’s south gate. The release states the remains were decomposing and were covered by items that were part of an apparent illegal dump site.

The remains were described to have been adorned in male clothing, but the sex and race of the individual is still unknown. The garments were described to have been a red or maroon shirt, light colored blue jeans, white Nike shoes (possibly Air Force Ones) and a Louis Vuitton belt and matching brand of a wristwatch.

Investigators also noted internal hardware and screws were on the left cheekbone and orbital area of the remains.

Anyone who may have information that can help identify the remains is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 228-466-6910 or tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.