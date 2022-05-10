Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11am., at East Jerusalem Baptist Church for Gwen Curry Thomas who passed away May 2, 2022, at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, MS.,

She was a native of Picayune, MS. She worked as a General Manager at Hardee’s Restaurant for 36 years, in Gulfport, MS.,

Survivors included: 2 sons, Paul Curry of Gulfport, MS. and Darrell (Susie) Curry, of Los Vegas, NV., 2 daughters; Sandra Corley and Andrea (Michael) Morrison both of Gulfport, MS. 1 brother; Gene Smith (Bobbie) of Tylertown, MS., 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren 2 great great-grandchildren, a companion; Lloyd Stewart of Gulfport, MS.

Preceded her in death her parents; John Smith and Cydell Smith, 2 sisters; Vernon Benn and Helen Ruth Davis, 2 brothers, John Smith and Gilbert Smith.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10am., at East Jerusalem Baptist Church. Burial in the New Palestine Baptist Church, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.