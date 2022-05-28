Grant provides new books to local libraries

A $7,000 grant from the Library Service and Technology Act to the Crosby Memorial Library has allowed the local library to purchase new books about careers, health and technology. The funds were used to purchase nearly 200 new books since receiving the grant in April of 2022.

For several years the library lacked the funding to replace its career, health and technology books, which are very expensive. In a generation of ever evolving information, the staff wanted to offer up to date information. Other books purchased with the funds are about podcasting, finding a new career, the SAT and much more.

“It’s critical to have updated books,” said Pearl River County Library System Director Carol Phares.

With the new books on the shelves, Phares said she was also able to set up a solid budget for the library, so moving forward they’ll be able to update the books when needed. Now residents who don’t have access to the Internet can access the most accurate information through these books.