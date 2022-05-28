Grant provides new books to local libraries

Published 4:06 pm Saturday, May 28, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

More modern books were recently acquired by the Pearl River County Library System to ensure the most up to date information is available to patrons. Photo by David Thornton Jr.

A $7,000 grant from the Library Service and Technology Act to the Crosby Memorial Library has allowed the local library to  purchase new books about careers, health and technology. The funds were used to purchase nearly 200 new books since receiving the grant in April of 2022.

For several years the library lacked the funding to replace its career, health and technology books, which are very expensive. In a generation of ever evolving information, the staff wanted to offer up to date information. Other books purchased with the funds are about podcasting, finding a new career, the SAT and much more.

“It’s critical to have updated books,” said Pearl River County Library System Director Carol Phares.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

With the new books on the shelves, Phares said she was also able to set up a solid budget for the library, so moving forward they’ll be able to update the books when needed. Now residents who don’t have access to the Internet can access the most accurate information through these books.

More News

MHP works fatal crash in Stone County

Dempsey Seals recognized for nearly 60 years of public service

Suspect takes police on high speed chase

Highway 11 widening project safety tips

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar