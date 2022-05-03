Geraldine Whitfield

Geraldine Elaine Whitfield of Picayune, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the age of 79.

Elaine was a lifelong resident of Picayune and a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed life, cutting up and making people laugh made her happy. She adored her kids and grandkids and loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her sons, Ron Whitfield (Kay), Reid Whitfield, and Derek Whitfield (Michele); daughter, Leslie Holifield (Mark); brother, Preston Davis; grandchildren: Jonathan Whitfield, Colby Whitfield, Britney Whitfield, Keaton Whitfield, Cassie Whitfield, Devyn Lee, Logan Holifield, Jacob Whitfield, Emily Whitfield, Caroline Hickman, Hunter Holifield, Ross Whitfield, Chandler Holifield, Justin Whitfield, Talon Whitfield, Aiden Whitfield, Macie Lee, Ezra Lee, Luke Whitfield, Elijiah Whitfield, Levi Holifield, Andrew Holifield, and soon to be, Avery Rayne; and her dog, Princess Ugg.

She is preceded by her husband, Doyle Whitfield; parents, Hollis Davis and Ruby Davis; and daughter, Dana Whitfield.

Visitation will be held at Mill Creek Baptist Church, 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Thursday May 5, 2022. Service to begin at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Bro. Rusty Kuhn.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.