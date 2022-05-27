Georgia Mitchell

Georgia Ann Bilbo Mitchell, age 85, of Picayune, MS passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at New Palestine Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home; and also Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, service time at New Palestine Baptist Church.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Bud Putnam will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she and Kent owned and operated Kent’s Auto Repair. Georgia was a member of New Palestine Baptist Church, where she was very active and a member of the Choir. She graduated from Carriere High School, where she was a cheerleader and basketball player. Georgia was an avid bowler, sports fan, and gardener. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tally Bilbo and Bessie Stockstill Bilbo; her husband, Kent C. Mitchell; her siblings, Leo Bilbo, Monroe Howard, Cleo Palmer, and Doug Bilbo.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Debora Lynn (Ricky) LeBoeuf, Julie Ann (Bill) Prine, and Pamela Sue (Greg) Roberts; her grandchildren, Jessica, Heather, Katelyn, and Stephanie; great grandchildren, Shayne, Stella, Evie, Maggie, Charlotte, and Makenna; her sisters, Cecile Spence and Glenda (Don) Goss; and numerous nieces and nephews.

