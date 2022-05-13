Garry Moore

Garry Lee Moore, Sr. of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the age of 70.

Garry was a loving single father who loved his family and friends fiercely. He was known to those who cared for him as loyal, empathetic, hardworking, and creative. He enjoyed spending time with family, nature, marksmanship, and western movies. His skills included plumbing, HVAC, and general maintenance, as well as a patented inventor. Garry was at peace and ready to receive the Lord when he passed.

He is survived by his son, Garry L. Moore, Jr; daughter, Christina C. Moore; brother, Charles D. Moore; and sister, Francis D. Moore.

He is preceded by his parents, John David Moore and Agnes Stegall Moore; and sister, Linda Moore.

Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.