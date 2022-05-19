Faith to Get Over It

Getting over a wrong can be difficult. Especially if we choose to relive the wrong over and over. Mr. Han in the movie The Karate Kid spent most of his day repairing a car in order to get it ready only to destroy the car again. We can spend our days focused on the wrong that happened to us or we can learn from what happened to us. There is a place in God where God can bless you so good that you don’t have room to be angry at anybody about anything because God has been too good.

Joseph’s brothers did him wrong. They sold him into slavery and told his father he had been killed by a wild beast. Years later those brothers would go to Egypt to buy grain because of a famine. Joseph by then had become a powerful leader in Egypt. The brothers would appear before Joseph. The brothers said to Joseph, “I beg you please forgive the trespass of your brothers and their sin; for they did evil to you.” (Genesis 50: 17) Joseph said to them, “Do not be afraid, for am I in the place of God? But as for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good,” (vs. 19-20)

Joseph could have never gotten over what happened. If we get in a place where we don’t allow faith to help us get over it, what happened will be in our talk and walk. We need to be taught by the Almighty about what happened. Joseph named his first son, Manasseh. The name Manasseh means God has caused me to forget. Joseph was not in that situation no more. He was not in the famine any longer.

Joseph named his second son, Ephraim, which means God has cause me to prosper in the land of my affliction. Joseph was now in the feast. You can’t double cross God. People may try and keep you from God’s position for your life. They may think it will go one way, but God makes it go another way. Have faith in God to help you get over it.