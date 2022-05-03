Evoria Bullock

Ecclesiastes 3; 1-4 To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up; A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, a time to build up; a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance.

Evoria “Babe” Bullock, age 84 was called home on Sunday, May 1, 2022. She was born September 21, 1937, to Victoria Jackson.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11am., visitation from 10 am., until 11 am., at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 James Thomas Street. Burial in the Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

A native and devout Christian, she has been described by many as someone who loved her family dearly, loved to laugh, a good cook, and willing to help anyone. Evoria is preceded by her mother, Victoria, husband, Leonard Bullock Sr., and daughters, Brenda Bullock and Bernadette Bullock.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children; daughter, Deborah Coe, sons: Frederick “Fred” Bullock, Leonard “Slim” Bullock Jr., Bobby Bullock and two grandchildren: Ashton Bullock and Matrina Coe.

Please note all attendees will be required to wear a mask.