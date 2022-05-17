EMCC to conduct Softball Prospect Camp, May 31, on Scooba campus

SCOOBA — East Mississippi Community College will conduct a Softball Prospect Camp on Tuesday, May 31, on the Scooba campus.

Scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the EMCC Softball Field, the three-hour skills development camp is available for prospects entering grades 9-12. Limited spots are available, and camp participation is only limited by gender, age, and number of registered campers.

With instruction provided by EMCC head softball coach Whitney Hawkins and assistant coach Mackenzie Byrd, camp participants will learn fundamentals in hitting, pitching, fielding, and base running. Campers are asked to bring their own gloves, bats, helmets, and catcher’s gear.

The cost for the upcoming EMCC Softball Prospect Camp is $50 per participant to be paid in cash, check or Venmo. The deadline to register is May 30 by noon.

Additional camp information will be emailed to interested camp participants during the online registration process available via EMCC’s athletics website at www.EMCCAthletics.com. Camp questions can also be directed to EMCC assistant softball coach Mackenzie Byrd via email at mbyrd@eastms.edu.