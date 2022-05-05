Driver killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Loranger – This morning, shortly after 7:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 445 near Chappepeela Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Darron Brown of Madisonville.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Brown was southbound on LA Hwy 445 in a 1999 Toyota Camry. At the same time, a 2021 Western Star tractor-trailer was northbound on LA Hwy 445. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed the centerline and impacted the front of the Western Star in the northbound lane.

Despite Brown being restrained at the time of the crash, he sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The front right seat passenger of the Toyota was also restrained and sustained moderate injuries. The passenger was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Western Star was restrained and was uninjured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted; always ensure every occupant is properly restrained; and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.