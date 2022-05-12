Courage For Daily Living

By Erlene Smith

Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the Lord. Psalm 31:24 (KJV)

We all need courage to face life. The word courage means “mental or moral strength to venture, persevere, and withstand dangers, fear, or difficulty.”

Each new day as we awake, we never know what we will have to face before the day ends; therefore, at the beginning of each day we need to ask God to help us face our days with courage whatever comes our way. Facing our days and expecting the best, helps the best to come into our lives.

To face life with courage, sometimes requires us to let go of old wounds. We may have deep hurts caused by unkind words or actions of friends, family, or enemies. To offer forgiveness for these wounds will help us rid our hearts of bitterness and hate which only causes misery to ourselves.

We need courage to face health problems. In the Bible, Mark 5 records the story of a woman who had suffered an illness for twelve years and who had spent all her money on doctors. She had courage to press through a great crowd of people to touch the hem of Jesus’ garment and be healed. Her faith in Jesus healed her. All illnesses will not be healed; but when we have courage, God promises to be with us to help us bear our sickness in a way that will glorify Him.

We have a great promise in Psalm 37:23-24 (NLT): The Lord directs the steps of the godly. He delights in every detail of their lives. Though they stumble, they will never fall, for the Lord holds them by the hand.

Prayer: Lord, give us courage to face life each day. Thank You for Your promise to give us strength and endurance in all situations.