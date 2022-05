Candace Michele Seals Kaleto of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the age of 33.

Visitation will be held 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday May 16, 2022, at Resurrection Life Worship Center. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.