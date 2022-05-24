Buddy Ball had successful return to season play after pandemic hiatus

Picayune Buddy Ball capped off an eight game baseball season last Friday in big fashion.

“We had a real successful year, we played eight games and only had one of them get rained out, which is a rarity. We usually have a bunch rained out, but the Lord blessed us with some good weather for our Buddy Ball program,” said Lead Director Corey Dorn.

The Buddy Ball program is a league for children and adults with physical or mental handicaps. The program had a lot of volunteers and sponsors throughout the season such as Kiwanis Club, the Picayune Fire Department and the 25 members of PRC Blue Angles Dance team, who all volunteered at every game this year. Sponsors also helped at each game by providing snacks and drinks.

“We were very appreciative of all the volunteers… we wouldn’t be able to do it with out our sponsors,” said Dorn.

Buddy Ball will host an awards banquet on June 10, from 6-8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Picayune. The players and their families will gather with organizations that helped sponsor or volunteer during the season for a night of celebration. There, players will be provided with rings for their participation in this season.

While Buddy Ball currently only offers the sport of baseball, Dorn is investigating whether what other sports or activities can be added to the Buddy Ball program.