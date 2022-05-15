Blood donors needed still due to shortages

The Blood Center is in dire need of more blood donations. The month of May has involved a lack of donations and sponsors.

“The entire month of May has been a slow donation month because we depend on our schools much, and they’re winding down the school year… we have not had good drives at all,” said Accountant Representative Beverly Clark.

At the present time the Blood Center has a local patient in an the area hospital in need of type A blood. Currently, this patient is requiring a liter and a half of plasma per day.

With the need for increased blood donations, Clark is asking individuals, clubs or businesses that would like to sponsor a blood drive to contact and work with her.

“I’ll do all the work I just need a place to do the blood drive and have blood donors and I will do the rest,” said Clark.

With summer being a time when many people travel, the Blood Center is expecting low donation numbers to continue. Clark hopes donations will increase with the help of community efforts and sponsors.

The Blood Center is currently short on all blood types, especially O+ and O-. The Picayune Blood Center will continue to be open for donations every Thursday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. along with a blood drive on Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. to get through Memorial Day. No appointment is needed and there is no mask mandate. The Blood Center is conducting COVID anti-body screening on donations. Vaccinated blood donors can also be tested at the Blood Center to check vaccination levels.

Anyone willing to sponsor a blood drive can contact Clark at (601) 270-5051 or by email at bclark@thebloodcenter.org.