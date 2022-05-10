Birth announcements collected by Highland Community Hospital

Published 3:38 pm Tuesday, May 10, 2022

By Staff Report

Jennifer Megan Shoemaker and Justin Lee Blackledge of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Aleera Kaye Blackledge, born on May 4, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Kelly Nicole Marshall and Makale Morel of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Khaliya Christina Morel, born on May 4, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

MayKayla Nicole Seals and Elisah Mark Seal of Poplarville announce the birth of their daughter, Neveah Nicole Seal, born on May 3, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Elizabeth DeAnne Ponthieux and Shawn Douglas Ponthieux of Perkinston announce the birth of their son, Weston Kylo Ponthieux, born on May 2, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Alyssa Marie Rios Rios-Brannon and Jonathan Eugene Brannon of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Addyson Marie Brannon, born on April 27, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

