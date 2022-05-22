Biloxi PD conducts drug trafficking arrests

On May 17th, 2022, Investigators with the Biloxi Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Unit, the Ocean Springs Police Department, the D’Iberville Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the US Marshals, the FBI, and the DEA conducted numerous search warrants and arrests warrants at residences throughout Harrison and Jackson County as part of Operation Fast Pass.

The investigation began in January of 2022, when a Biloxi Patrol Officer located a stolen Cadillac Escalade in front of a residence on East Drive in Biloxi. During an inventory of the stolen vehicle, the Officer discovered approximately two (02) pounds of methamphetamine and four (04) pounds of marijuana. From evidence recovered in the stolen car, Officers identified an alleged Drug Trafficking Organization that was importing large quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine to the Mississippi Gulf Coast from the Los Angeles, California region. Larry Darnell Laster was identified as the suspected head of the organization. Agents from the United States Postal Inspection Service assisted the Biloxi Police Department with the initial stages of the investigation.

As the investigation progressed, numerous suspects and residences in Biloxi, D’Iberville, and Ocean Springs were linked to the illegal operation. On Tuesday, May 17th, multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the execution of search warrants and arrest warrants at various locations in Harrison and Jackson County. As a result of the investigation, Law enforcement officials were able to seize a total of twenty-two (22) pounds of methamphetamine, seven (07) pounds of Marijuana, seven (07) firearms, and two (02) stolen motor vehicles with falsified vehicle identification numbers.

On May 17, 2022, the following subjects were arrested for their alleged involvement in this operation:

Larry Darnell “Gucci” Laster, 36 of Biloxi and Ocean Springs, MS, was charged by Biloxi Police Department with Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine, Trafficking of Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Felony Eluding in a Motor Vehicle, and Money Laundering. Laster was charged by the Ocean Springs Police Department with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Laster was also on Parole for drug related offenses at the time of his arrest and the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Laster for Parole Violation. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a total bond of $550,000.00 for the charges in Harrison County.

Candace Maria Phillips, 38 of Biloxi and Ocean Springs, was charged by Biloxi Police Department with money laundering. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $100,000.00 bond.

Kelvin Lee “Twin” Monroe, 31 of Biloxi, was charged by the Biloxi Police Department with felony eluding in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a felon, and tampering with physical evidence. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $175,000.00 bond.

Jonathan Dixon “Jones” Colley, 34 of D’Iberville, was charged by the D’Iberville Police Department with Possession of a weapon by a felon. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $50,000.00 bond.

Tristan Demar “Ooze” Payton, 36 of Biloxi, was charged by Biloxi Police Department with Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $25,000.00 bond.

Zarek Yakez “Ziggy” Tyler, 30 of Biloxi, was charged by Biloxi Police Department with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $125,000.00 bond.

The investigation remains active and additional arrests are forthcoming. The Biloxi Police Department would like to thank all of our local and federal partners for their assistance in this investigation, and for their help with disrupting the flow and distribution of controlled substances into the Mississippi Gulf Coast area.