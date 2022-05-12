Bill Windham

Bill Allan Windham, 79, of Poplarville, Mississippi, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his residence, surrounded by family.

Mr. Windham was born September 29, 1942 in Ellisville, Mississippi. He was an alumnus of Laurel High School and a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor’s in Sociology and a Master’s Degree in Counseling. Bill was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He received two Purple Heart medals for injuries sustained during the Vietnam War. He was a retired educator, coach, and counselor with the Poplarville School District and a member of First Baptist Church, Poplarville – serving as a choir member and former deacon. Bill was a member of Gideons International.

In addition to teaching, he spent several years as a community counselor for the Vocational Rehabilitation Division of the Mississippi State Dept of Education in Wayne, Greene, & Forrest counties.

After playing football at Laurel, he attended Jones County Junior College on a football scholarship. He also received a football scholarship to Northwestern State University in Louisiana but chose to join the Marine Corps.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Karthie Windham and Pauline Butler Windham.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 55 years, Brenda Loper Windham; three sons, William Allan (Rachel Ann) Windham, Ronald Wade (Katie Newman) Windham, Harley Jarrett (Alicia Moseley) Windham; two brothers, Ronnie (Roxanne) Windham, Lyle (Kathy) Windham; nine grandchildren, Spencer, Tyler, Tanner, Ryley, Sophia, Karthie, Maxwell, Aubrey, and Marley; and a host of extended family, friends, and neighbors.

