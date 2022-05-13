Bicyclist Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Tickfaw – Last night, shortly after 9:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on LA Hwy 1064 near Durbin Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Roux Louis Smith-Green of Holden.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Smith-Green was traveling west on LA Hwy 1064 on his bicycle. At the same time, a 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling west on LA Hwy 1064 behind Smith-Green. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan struck the rear of the bicycle.

Smith-Green was not wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from the driver of the Nissan and Smith-Green for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes and avoiding injuries. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right of side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws.