Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 11 am., in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Poplarville, MS., for Mrs. Betty Jean McGill Tillman age 91 of Poplarville, MS.

A native of Poplarville, MS., she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Betty graduated from Alcorn State University in Education, she taught school at Delta Elem. at Chicago Public School System.

Survivors include: 2 sons, Gregory Tillman and Dwayne (Marion) Tillman both of Poplarville, MS., 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, Rev. Bobby (Melinda) McGill and Archie McGill both of Poplarville, MS., a host of nieces, nephews’ relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband: Frank Tillman, 2 sons, Franks Tillman and Melvin Tillman, 2 grandsons, Demond Tillman and Brian Tillman, parents: Archie and Lula McGill, siblings: Henry Tillman, James McGill, Shirley McGill Collier, Billy McGill.

Visitation from 10 am., until 11 am., in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial in Rose Park Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.