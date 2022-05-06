Arrests collected on May 5, 2022

Trenton D. Bond, 36, 103 Quail Court, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on April 28, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Blake Joseph Certain, 23, 505 Fifth St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 28, for contempt of court.

Kevin Ryan Hartfield, 28, 15288 Fisher Rd., Franklinton, La.; arrested by PRCSO on April 28, for providing false information to a law officer.

David William Hight, 34, 46 Aubrey Holstien Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 28, for contempt of court.

Shannon Rene Hover, 45, 98 Sugar Creek Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 28, for disorderly conduct.

Hatem Ahmed Ishak, 23, 5150 Neckel St., Dearborn, Mich.; arrested by PRCSO on April 28, for controlled substance violation.

Chris Mayes, 47, 135 Flag Staff St., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on April 28, for contempt of court.

Alenjandoro Morreno-Bernal, 26, 8222 Umatilla St., Denver, Colo.; arrested by U.S. Marshall on April 28, for U.S. Marshall.

Tristonduyqu Nguyen, 26, 10082 Fournier Ave., D’Iberville; arrested on April 28, by MDOC for court order.

Tran Thanh, 31, no address given; arrested on April 28, by MDOC for court order.

Rashad Wright, 31, 552 N. Forrest Dr., Gulfport; arrested by MDOC on April 28, for court order.

William Fredrick Davis, 55, 114 Martin St.; arrested by PRCSO on April 29, for controlled substance violation.

Douglas Wayne Green, 50, 118 Rose Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on April 29, for contempt of court.

Daniel Anthony Jackson, 37, 2951 Jackson Landing Rd., Lot B; arrested by PRCSO on April 29, for controlled substance violation.

Blake Ryan Miley, 26, 41 Family Lane, Carriere; arrested by MDOC on April 29, for contempt of court.

Alexis Wynne Stockstill, 22, 1411 Fifth Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on April 29, for providing false information to a law officer and contempt of court.

Jose Angel Talavera, 34, 494 Salem Rd.; arrested on April 29, by PRCSO for drug court violation.

Mark Isaac Condiff, 42, 28 Hunters Trace; arrested by Picayune PD on April 30, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of burglary tools, sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance, malicious mischief, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Michael Wayne Jones, 39, 6038 W. Benton St., Bay St. Louis; arrested by Picayune PD on April 30, for possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a crime, carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, sale, transfer of distribution of a controlled substance, malicious mischief and receiving stolen property.

Slade Hiran Smith, 27, 1528 Dupont Harts Chapel Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 30, for controlled substance violation.

Jeremiah Beverly, 36, 515 Maxwell St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 1, for abusive calls to emergency services.

Diamante Quantae Myers, 29, 2105 Cousin St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 1, for disorderly conduct.

Chris Joel Collier, 56, 8 Joe Smith Rd., McNeill; arrested by PRCSO on May 2, for domestic violence and controlled substance violation.

Krista Brooke Cox, 29, 156 Joe Fleming Rd., Nicholson; arrested by PRCSO on May 2, for commercial burglary.

Roger Gordan Cruse, 34, 90 Long Island Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 2, for domestic violence.

Mary Katherine Knight, 37, 2 Nites EZ Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 2, for court order.

Bradley Dakota Martin, 27, 68 Spring Hill Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 2, for controlled substance violation and probation violation.

Nigel Ledleer Pickens, 24, 716 Burley St.; arrested by PRCSO on May 2, for contempt of court.

Gene Peter Powell, 43, 84 McNeill McHenry Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 2, for probation violation, carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Stephanie Jean Strickland, 45, 14 Sanford and Son Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on May 2, for possession of a controlled substance.

Misti Wheat, 44, 104 Dogwood Ave., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 2, for controlled substance violation.

Bryce Russell Bradt, 26, 1100 Neal Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 3, for probation violation.

Carlos Eugene Johnson, 59, 2809 Victoria Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on May 3, for controlled substance violation.

Kelton Keonta Magee, 20, 100 Teague St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 3, for two counts of grand larceny.

Madyson Alexis Mitchell, 24, 34 B Don Millis Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 3, for two counts of contempt of court and providing false identifying information to a law officer.

Guage Hannon Normand, 27, 3199 Jackson Landing Rd., Apt. C24; arrested by Picayune PD on May 3, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and disobeying a traffic device.

Kari Louise Rylee, 32, 162 Bluebird Lane; arrested by PRCSO on May 3, for contempt of court.

Terry Geno Smith, 40, 5190 Clearpoint Dr., Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on May 3, for controlled substance violation.

Kade Ashad Walker, 19, 606 N Buren Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 3, for no driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

John Kevin Whitney, 33, 162 Bluebird Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on May 3, for three counts of contempt of court and foreign fugitive warrant.

Christopher Wayne Coupel, 38, 1905 Russell Place St., Bernard, La.; arrested by PRCSO on May 4, for DUI and controlled substance violation.

Matthew D. Graves, 38, 600 Rosa St.; arrested by PRCSO on May 4, for probation violation.

Ada Jeanette Harris, 34, 4460 Henderson Rd., Byram, Miss.; arrested by MDOC on May 4, for probation violation.

Jordan Priscilla Roche, 29, 55 Doan Hill Lane, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on May 4, for DUI.

Kayla Ann Smith, 25, 6136 Highway 43 N., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 4, for tampering with physical evidence and controlled substance violation.

Donald Dwayne Tastet, 37, 11 Sam Mitchell Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 4, for failure to yield to emergency vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.