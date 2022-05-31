Arrests collected on May 26, 2022

Terrance Derrell Jackson, 31, 421 Carver Ave., Lumberton; arrested by MHP on May 12, for no seatbelt, DUI, no proof of insurance and driving in more than one lane.

Kevin Stockstill, 61, 13 North 40 Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 12, for credit card fraud.

Lisa Marie Stockstill, 53, 6 Acorn Circle; arrested by PRCSO on May 12, for credit card fraud.

Chassius J. Williams, 29, 900 West Camp Apt. 2; arrested by MDOC on May 12, for probation violation.

Cameron Joseph Wilson, 19, 42 Lynne Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on May 12, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Sean Yesso, 28, 323 Thames Dr., Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on May 12, for probation violation.

Eric Hunter Cooke, 22, 1008 Scalett Dr; arrested by MDOC on May 13, for probation violation.

Lloyd David Woodard, 49, 19 Craddock Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on May 13, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Celina Lynn Smith, 49, 1500 Bogan Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on May 14, for obstructing public street.

Samuel Todd Smith, 26, 6136 Highway 43, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 14, for controlled substance violation.

Alphonso Thompson, 44, 1209 Fern Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 14, for public drunk, profanity.

Taylor Julia James, 25, 3712 Highway 43 N.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 15, for contempt of court.

Treyvon Keyunjuray Magee, 23, 1005 E. Sycamore Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 15, for two counts of contempt of court.

Colbert Waldon Stockstill, 55, 1600 Sixth Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 15, for public drunk/profanity.

Lydia Ann Alexius, 33, 532 Slade Woodward Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 16, for controlled substance violation and foreign fugitive warrant.

Patricia Lynn Carver, 29, 5 Davis Dosey Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 16, or controlled substance violation.

Shane Joseph Fontana, 22, 51 McCary Island Rd.; arrested by Poplarville PD on May 16, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Alisa Marie Hornke, 41, 6004 Angler Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on May 16, for controlled substance violation.

Nolan Joseph Johnson, 35, 408 S. Haugh Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on May 16, for providing false identifying information to a law officer, carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, controlled substance violation and disorderly conduct.

Abigail Marie Roberts, 21, 40 Flynn Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 16, for tampering with physical evidence and controlled substance.

Carlos Cody Singley, 29, 1000 North Church Lot 12, Ellisville, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on May 16, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Christeen Geneva Taylor, 32, 20 Harley Davis Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Drug Court on May 16, for a Drug Court violation.

Mark Edward Wood, 35, 232 Runway Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 16, for court order.

Darren James Baham, 29, 309 Avenue I, Bogalusa; arrested by PRCSO on May 17, for foreign fugitive warrant, controlled substance violation, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, providing false information to a law enforcement officer and tampering with physical evidence.

Daniel Wayne Elliott, 59, 40 Horseshoe Bend, Lumberton; arrested by MHP on May 17, for motorcycle helmet violation, improper lighting, no proof of insurance, no tag, DUI, no driver’s license and controlled substance.

Michael Brett Henry, 38, 715 S. Haugh Ave., Apt. 2136; arrested by PRCSO on May 17, for contempt of court.

Michael Heath Jenkins, 48, 7768 Highway 43 N., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 17, for foreign fugitive warrant, profanity, intoxication or smoking on a passenger bus, carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and sale, transfer, distribution or possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Robert Xavier Lumpkin, 46, 154 White Chapel Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on May 18, for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving around rotary traffic island, expired tag, DUI, no seatbelt, fleeing or eluding law enforcement in a motor vehicle, probation violation, resisting arrest by fleeing, disobeying a traffic device and careless driving.

Kristin Francis Marie Pittman, 24, 408 E. Eighth St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 18, for leaving the scene of an accident.

Joshua Demond Richardson, 32, 1215 Fern Dr.; arrested May 18, for DUI and controlled substance violation.

Justin Phillip Todd, 31, 451 Anchor Lake Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 18, for three counts of contempt of court and commercial burglary.

William Jonathan Wayman, 36, 295 Slade Woodward Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 18, for child exploitation.

Julie Ann Dykes, 33, no address given; arrested by PRCSO on May 19, for disorderly conduct.

Bruce Leon Emery, 33, 318 Clark St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 19, for trespassing.

Michael Joseph O’Neill, 51, 253 Tee Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on May 19, for receiving stolen property and controlled substance violations.

Brandon Chase Parker, 29, 81 McCarty Island Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 19 for contempt of court.

Robert Dalton Roche, 26, 14 Besselle Lane, Derby; arrested by PRCSO on May 19, for possession of paraphernalia.

Thomas Clayton Watt, 33, 410 Dumas Bailey Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 19, for four counts of uttering forgery.

Tyron Ananias Bell, 32, 715 S. Haugh Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 20, for DUI and possession of marijuana.

Glenn Jude Dysart, 46, 14 Eagle Heights Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 20, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Jerry Carter Etheridge, 60, Oyoungridge Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 20, for failure to register as a sex offender.

Jamesha Rashelle Johnson, 26, 48 County Rd., 9151, Bay Springs, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on May 20, for three counts of contempt of court.

Michael Wayne Mitchell, 51, 166 Grover Barrett; arrested by PRCSO on May 20, for grand larceny.

Destine Marie Nores, 24, 27 Sunny Acres, Carriere; arrested by Drug Court on May 20, for Drug Court violation.

Stephan Brooks Raby, 36, 56 Shorty Burgess Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 20, for contempt of court.

Logan Charles, 24, 1203 McGehee St., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 21, for domestic violence.

Ryan Jordan Dickerson, 24, 315 N. Steele Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 21, for trespassing.

Joshua Kristopher Schnider, 38, 13780 Vidalia Rd., Lot 14, Pass Christian; arrested by PRCSO on May 21, for speeding on state highway, seven counts of disobeying a traffic device, running a stop sign, failure to stop when a officer signals, no motorcycle endorsement, driving in more than one lane, three counts of improper turn, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Demetra Speights, 30, 1203 S. McGehee St., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 21, for domestic violence.

Steven Nathaniel Wood, 35, 19 Arbor Lane; arrested by PRCSO on May 21, for DUI.

Patrick Thomas Dobbs, 21, 117 Barlow Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 22, for possession of a controlled substance.

Kyle Joshua Hernandez, 39, 26 Justin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 22, for possession of a controlled substance and controlled substance violations.

Darrell Hinton, 17, 216 Bay St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 22, for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Dashun Jamario Leggett, 18, 1904 Evangeline Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 22, for resisting arrest by fleeing, malicious mischief, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

Nichole Louise O’Neal, 42, 45 Darby Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 22, for public drunk/profanity.

Orrey Michael Percle, 35, 66 Beasley Alexander Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 22, for DUI.

Tyler R. Ramil, 21, 245 Bautum Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 22, for DUI.

Bradley Joseph Anderson, 29, 1921 Todd Dr., St. Bernard; arrested by PRCSO on May 23, for conspiracy.

Joseph Dwayne Faye, 31, 232 Carrie Byrd Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 23, for probation violation.

Terry Fields, 64, 910 Baylous Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 23, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Kayle Jerrod Abram, 36, 601 Jarrell St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 24, for possession of paraphernalia.

Perry Brown, 37, no address given; arrested by Picayune PD on May 24, for five counts of shoplifting.

Glenn Joseph Dysart, 66, 2734 Highway 43 N.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 24, for aggravated assault.

Kimberly Renae Huck, 47, 1100 Neal Rd.; arrested by Drug Court on May 24, for probation violation.

Angela Jo Lee, 43, 51 Alabama Lane; arrested by PRCSO on May 24, for contempt of court.

Hali Lyn Thomas, 34, 5 Ozona Rd., Lot C, Carriere; arrested by Drug Court on May 24, for probation violation.

Sherry Dawn Leathers, 41, 21 Darby Lane, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on May 25, for no driver’s license.

Tyli Cheyenne Maxewell, 23, 90 Marty Lane, Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on May 25, for domestic violence.

Marc Wayne Rice, 26, 2700 Rogers St.; arrested by PRCSO on May 25, for nine counts of improper turn, five counts of disobeying a traffic device, three counts of speeding, switched tag, probation violation, three counts of careless driving, possession of a counterfeit substance with intent, no driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, transfer or distribute, resisting arrest by fleeing and failure to stop when officer signals.

Devante Kenyatta Williams, 29, 4809 30th St., Gulfport; arrested by Picayune PD on May 25, for discharge of firearm in city limits, explosive, setting fire, uttering abusive or threating language.