Arc of Pearl River County holds Arc in the Parc event

The Arc of Pearl River County hosted a community awareness event at Crosby Commons for disabled elementary students Friday morning. The event, called Arc in the Parc, shared with the community the accomplishments the program has achieved for those young people. Arc in the Parc also featured a number of activities, including face painting; connect four, corn hole, sensory boxes, bubble blowing and arts and crafts.

Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave, representatives with the Picayune Fire Department, students in the PRC School District Wellness program and the Pearl River Central Teacher Academy Class in combination with several PRC students all had a hand in providing a fun day for the children.

During the event, the students were given information to provide to their parents about how to get disability services when the children transition out of high school, such as a Medicaid IDD waiver, and provided with a brochure explaining the services provided by Arc. Arc of Pearl River County President Susette Morrow said she felt the need to provide information about IDD waivers to families with disabled children because she says the waiting list can be as long as 10 years.

Mississippi’s IDD waiver provides individualized support and services to assist people in finding alternatives to getting care in institutional settings.

“I’m trying to get the parents aware of what’s out there,” said Morrow.

One such option is the South Mississippi Region Center, where Mississippians can find support services. They provide free evaluations and accurate diagnoses. Information in the brochures provided by Arc of Pearl River County during Arc in the Parc included tips on how to have a child evaluated and how to accept a diagnoses.

“I’m all about helping people get services and accept that the child has a disability because it’s really hindering them if you don’t,” said Morrow.

Parents who have children or adults with disabilities can contact the Arc of Pearl River County through the organization’s Facebook page to get more information regarding services offered by the organization.