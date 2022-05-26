Funeral Services for Anna Louise Chilton, age 84, of Covington, LA, who passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, will be held Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 3:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 29, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Turtleskin Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Carl Heberg will officiate the service.

A native of Santa Rosa, MS, she was a retired LPN. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt who was dearly loved and will be sadly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond Japhet Johnson and Bessie Lea Carney Johnson; daughter, Carrol Ann Chilton; grandson, Aaron James Chilton; sisters and brothers, Edith Johnson Frierson, Christine Johnson Dantoni Regan, Rita Johnson Frierson, John Albert Johnson, Charles Johnson, and Birdie Mae Johnson Furr.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Johnny Julian (Rosa) Chilton; William Edmond (Angela Shae) Chilton, Barry Charles (L. Margaret) Chilton, and Allison Michelle Chilton (Richard) Sauer; grandchildren, Holly Chilton Krantz, Heidi Michelle Woodcock, William Jared Chilton, Matthew Chandler Chilton, Mason Carl Chilton, Katelin Elizabeth (Charles) Alexander, Taylor Ann (Michael) Semler, Brett Rivers (Aimee) Chilton, Nathan Charles Chilton, Ethan James Chilton, Nicole Marie Chilton, Joshua Matthew (Erin) Sauer, and Victoria “Tori” Sauer; great grandchildren, great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

