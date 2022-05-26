Aligning Your Life

By Shannon Marshall

Saturday while driving on the twin spans headed to the Audubon Zoo, I passed a Corvette. Not just any Corvette, but a 2015 Z06 which will go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.95 seconds. The fastest production car ever made. My F150 truck with 320,000 miles was going faster.

If I would have rolled down my window and challenged the driver of the Corvette to a race, who would have won? The corvette would. But what was keeping him from using all the power that car possessed and zooming ahead of everyone? The authority of the speed limit.

Dr. Myles Munroe was picked up at the Houston airport. The driver needed to get Dr. Munroe from the airport to the other side of Houston in less than fifteen minutes, this would be impossible during the evening traffic.

Dr. Munroe told the driver to wait, he had arranged a police escort. The motorcycle policeman led them to the other side of Houston in less than fifteen minutes. How? The policeman had the authority to run red lights, divide traffic, and exceed speed limits.

When they arrived at their destination, Dr. Munroe asked the driver did he see that. What? the driver asked. Dr. Munroe said, all the power of your car could not do what just happened until you aligned yourself with the authority in front of you.

What keeps Christians from living the life they should? They have lined up with the wrong authority-usually sin. Who is the authority of your life?

Align your life with the authority of God. Walk in the newness of life.

You are a living, breathing, blood-bought child of God.

God has the authority to lead your life and cause more to happen for your life than you ever could in your own power. Don’t let sin reign over you. Let Christ lead you. Align your life with God!