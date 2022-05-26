Alice Louise Thompson, age 85, of Picayune, MS passed away peacefully, Monday, May 23, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be Friday, May 27, 2022 from 10:30 am until 11:30 am, Service Time at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Justin Anderson will officiate the service.

A resident of Picayune, MS, she was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Louise was a strong Christian, devoted mother, grandmother, whom enjoyed spending time with her family, and loved her flowers. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Pierre’ Lorio and Mary Alice Carr Lorio; her husband, James Ray Thompson; daughter, Sharon Marie Blair; son, James Wilton Thompson; and daughter in law, Shirley Jo Thompson.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Kenny Thompson, Sr., daughter, Rebecca (Wesley) Smith; grandchildren, Kristy (Danny) Bryant, Kelli (Josh) DeHoff, Alicia (Russ) Parker, Ashle Thompson, Kenny (Heather) Thompson, Jr., Brandi (James) Rollins, Lacie (Johnny) Baker, Jeremy (Melissa) Blair, and Heather (Walter) Cooper; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

