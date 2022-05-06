Aldermen begin zoning discussions for medical marijuana

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Poplarville Board of Aldermen, the Board discussed the need to develop ordinances and zoning for the manufacture and distribution of Mississippi’s medical marijuana law. The Board of Aldermen is the only governing body in Pearl River County to opt into those aspects of the program at this time.

The Board approved a motion for Attorney Gregory Holcomb, Code Enforcement Officer Kolby Davis and three Planning Commission members to engage with Chris Watson of Urban Planner and Bridge & Watson to prepare the zoning changes needed for the production and distribution of medical marijuana in the city.

The intention of the Board is to ensure there will only be a couple of dispensaries in Poplarville to avoid a flood of the new businesses. During the discussion Alderman Bobby Nestle addressed public concern over dispensary signage.

“Our signage ordinance is strict, there’s no reason for us to worry about signage, because our sign ordinance is already strict enough,” Nestle said.

The city ordinance restricts the use of a marijuana leaf while a sample of the state ordinance additionally restricts the use of any kind of imagery that would be attractive to juveniles.

During the departmental reports, the Board approved a motion for the Police Department to purchase one 2021 Ford utility vehicle at a cost of $39,139 including $500 for striping. Police Chief Daniel Collier expects the car to be delivered in 4-5 weeks.

Public Works Superintendent Sam Hale requested approval to begin the sale and mapping of 424 more cemetery plots at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The Board approved that request. After his report, Hale announced his intention to retire from the city. His last day will be July 29, 2022. Hale has been the public works superintendent for the city for 23 years.

In other business the Board approved its claim docket in the amount of $45,373.

Also, the Board tabled Alderwoman Anne Gendusa Smith’s discussion of the city of Poplarville potentially joining Mississippi Main Street.

“I think it will be good for us to be a part of it… it brings attention to your main street, it adds legitimacy to the city and you do get recognition. It would promote us and get our name around,” said Smith.

The Board also moved the city clean up day to May 21.