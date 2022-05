95 make President’s and Vice President’s lists

MGCCC Sports Information

PERKINSTON — More than 90 Mississippi Gulf Coast student-athletes earned places on the Spring 2021 President’s List and Vice President’s List for their outstanding accomplishments in the classroom.

There were 37 who earned perfect 4.0 grade-point averages while taking 12 or more semester hours to make the President’s List. An additional 58 had GPAs between 3.30 and 3.99 to earn spots on the Vice President’s List.

President’s List

Name, Sport, Hometown,

Ethan Alston Baseball Hattiesburg

Jonathan Burn Baseball Wiggins

Kade Carpenter Baseball Vancleave

Matthew Delano Baseball Biloxi

Alec Hardy Baseball Wiggins

Alisha Tucker Women’s Basketball McComb

Sadie Williams Women’s Basketball Gonzales, La.

Andrew Butler Football Wayne, N.J.

George Drake Football Ridgeland

Ishmael Naylor Football De Kalb

Joseph Perryman Football Madison

David Beard Golf Madison

Chase Kaiser Golf Natchez

Hayden Russell Golf Gautier

Fabien Barker Men’s Soccer Madison

Ivan Gonzalez Men’s Soccer Olive Branch

Pacey Johnson Men’s Soccer Hattiesburg

Hyungjoon Lee Men’s Soccer Suwon, South Korea

Brycen Phillips Men’s Soccer Perkinston

Seongbin Son Men’s Soccer Seoul, South Korea

Parker Stephens Men’s Soccer Hattiesburg

Ashton Taylor Men’s Soccer Olive Branch

Leah Bennett Women’s Soccer Johannesburg, South Africa

Hannah Holliman Women’s Soccer Kiln

Katelyn Lutkins Women’s Soccer Biloxi

Brookelynn Willis Women’s Soccer Ocean Springs

Grace Allgood Softball Lucedale

Aislynn Andrews Softball Poplarville

Akira Causey Softball Meridian

Jovi Jones Softball Batesville

Kristian Jones Softball Southaven

Mary Knight Softball Saltillo

Elizabeth Weems Softball Bay St Louis

Bayley Askin Women’s Tennis Ocean Springs

Ashleigh Chelette Women’s Tennis Biloxi

Abigail Garman Women’s Tennis Diamondhead

Vice President’s List

Name Sport Hometown

Colby Carlisle Baseball Petal

Kobe Cook Baseball Long Beach

Dylan Fontan Baseball Biloxi

Kaegan Kelley Baseball Biloxi

Adam May Baseball Magee

Brendan McCauley Baseball Saucier

Noah Nicholson Baseball Vancleave

Preston Ratliff Baseball Slidell

Luke Reed Baseball Louisville, Ky.

Sean Smith Baseball Moss Point

Elijah Watts Baseball Pascagoula

Ayanna McNairy Women’s Basketball Brookhaven

Morgyn Payne Women’s Basketball Coushatta, La.

Kylen Armstead Football Starkville

John Brown Football Jackson

Jonathan Harris Football Petal

Keenan Landry Football Jennings, La.

Zion Nason Football Ridgeland

Josiah Perryman Football Madison

Cam Thomas Football Picayune

Dylan Wasson Football Madison

Chandler Williams Football Ridgeland

Alessio Graziani Golf Johannesburg, South Africa

Michael Bell Men’s Soccer Jackson

Declan Dillistone Men’s Soccer Laurel

Jarrean Hoskins Men’s Soccer Clinton

Ronaldo Lopez Men’s Soccer Gautier

Nathaniel Mink Men’s Soccer Long Beach

Kevin Treminio Men’s Soccer Long Beach

Xavier Wright Men’s Soccer Pascagoula

Kate Bertolino Women’s Soccer Ocean Springs

Faith Dunkin Women’s Soccer Ocean Springs

Bayleigh Jones Women’s Soccer Moss Point

Landu Mprioteli Women’s Soccer Stuttgart, Germany

Alyssa Palisi Women’s Soccer Diamondhead

Hannah Salter Women’s Soccer Senatobia

K.K. Agner Softball Horn Lake

Kate Brannan Softball Stonewall

Kennedy Brown Softball Southaven

Emaleigh Coates Softball Lucedale

Madisyn Cobbs Softball Oxford

Laurel Ladner Softball Long Beach

Chloe Litchfield Softball Meridian

Alyssia Little Softball Brandon

Darcy Novak Softball Moss Point

Olivia Plummer Softball Gulfport

Haylee Sidaway Softball Ocean Springs

Kaydee Smith Softball Diberville

Whitley Tanner Softball Pascagoula

Layne Turan Softball Gulfport

Abby Vance Softball Eupora

Chace Bolan Men’s Tennis Laurel

Kyle Bond Men’s Tennis Wiggins

Anderson Dulaney Men’s Tennis Long Beach

Clay Fudge Men’s Tennis Madison

Paul Gayk Men’s Tennis Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany

Tanyaradzwa Kaome Women’s Tennis Harare, Zimbabwe

Josie Vuyovich Women’s Tennis Ocean Springs

