$50,000 Powerball Ticket Purchased in Mississippi

Published 3:12 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, MISS — One lucky Mississippi Lottery player’s week started off strong with the purchase of a Powerball® ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, May 16, drawing.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have doubled the $50,000 prize for a total of $100,000.

The player purchased the winning ticket from Pop’s at 527 Highway 9 West in Banner.

Jackpot Update

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions® jackpot has grown to $112 million, while the jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $142,000. Wednesday night’s Powerball® jackpot has grown to $101 million.

A Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket worth $185,000 is set to expire June 14. It was purchased at Circle K on Highway 49, Florence, for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing. The numbers drawn for that date were: 04-12- 22- 23- 24.

