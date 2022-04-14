Wymond “Stubby” Loder, Jr, 90, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 4:09 PM at the Madison.

He was born on August 18, 1931 in Brighton, IA to Wymond and Mamie Pencil Loder, Sr. On August 3, 1958 he married Eva Sharp in Chicago. Wymond was a forklift driver for a trucking company and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Eva Loder of Ft. Madison; one daughter, Brenda (Bill Harry) Wade of West Point , IA; three sons, James Loder of Iowa City, Randy (Christine) Loder of Batavia, IL and Brian (Debbie) Loder of Romeoville, IL; nine grandchildren, Aaron (Ashley Reidner) Wade, Amanda (Clint) Huebner, Joshua (Emma Schau) Wade, Janelle (John Rodgers) Wade, Drew Loder, David Loder, Hannah (Jonathan) Seffinga, Emily Loder and Reagan Loder; eight great grandchildren and his sister, Romelle Buckley of Picayune, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A private burial will be in Memorial Garden Cemetery, Picayune and a celebration of life will be at 11 AM on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the home of Romelle Buckley at 71 Herschel Mitchell Road, Picayune, MS. Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com