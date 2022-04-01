Vicki Brewer

Vicki leigh campbell brewer, age 50, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, grew up in Slidell, Louisiana and was a resident of Picayune, Mississippi for the last 16 years.

Vicki was the beloved daughter of Phillip Ray and Sally Sossaman Campbell; cherished mother to her two sons, Phillip Austin Brewer and Christopher Colby Brewer; dearest sister to Tanya Campbell, Beth (Bill) Clatterbuck and Melinda (Jay) Palmer; loving aunt to Aaron Clatterbuck, Andrew Clatterbuck, Olivia Clatterbuck, Madeline McCoy and Zachary McCoy. Vicki is also survived by a large extended family and many very dear friends.

Vicki had a flair for life, a vibrant personality, a smile that would light up the room and a beautiful singing voice. She generously gave of her time and talents to help out anyone in need. Her most recent accomplishment in life was achieving her dream of being a flight attendant and earning a position with Frontier Airlines. She was also an at large member of the D.A.R. in Louisiana.

Vicki will forever be in our hearts. Her love for her family and countless dear friends was only surpassed by her love for the Lord.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Vicki’s name to STARC of Louisiana, 40201 Highway 190 E, Slidell, LA 70461

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life & Worship Service at First Baptist Church Slidell, LA 4141 Pontchartrain Drive on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 1:00 P.M.

Interment will follow in FOREST LAWN CEMETERY.

Visitation at the church on Wednesday after 11:00 A.M. until funeral time.

Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook.

Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.