Unrestrained Woman Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Amite – This morning, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1045 near LA Hwy 1046 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Ayanna Rogers of Greensburg.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Nissan Titan was northbound on LA Hwy 1045. At the same time, a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by Ayanna Rogers, was southbound on LA Hwy 1045. For reasons still under investigation, the Titan turned directly into the path of the Ford Focus. The Ford Focus then impacted the front right side of the Nissan Titan.

Rogers was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Nissan Titan was also unrestrained and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.