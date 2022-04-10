Trusting in God during this journey

By Ronnie Michel

Years ago I read The Hiding Place by Corrie ten Boom, a Dutch Christian whose family hid many Jewish people during Holocaust in World War II. Upon discovery, she was sent to a concentration camp along with her father and sister, who both died while imprisoned. After her release, ten Boom spent the remainder of her life writing and speaking of God’s love and the importance of forgiveness.

While inspired by so many stories in the book, there is one part that God has used repeatedly. It’s whenever I become overwhelmed, or worried, or feel inadequate to meet a challenge.

In the book, ten Boom relates a conversation with her father.

“Daddy, I am afraid that I will never be strong enough to be a martyr for Jesus Christ.”

Her father said, “Corrie, when you and I go to Amsterdam when do I give you your ticket?”

“Why, just before we get on the train.”

“Exactly. And our wise Father in heaven knows when we’re going to need things, too. Don’t run out ahead of Him, Corrie. When the time comes that some of us will have to die, you will look into your heart and find the strength you need just in time.”

Nothing I have ever faced compares to the courage and faith required to hide people, live in a concentration camp, or martyrdom. Yet in times that are difficult for me, I’ve have whispered to my Heavenly Father, “Please just give me the ticket when I need it. I trust You in this journey.”