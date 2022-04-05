Troopers worked fatal collision in Jackson County

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, at approximately 12:20 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 in Jackson County at the 57 mile-marker.

A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Austin Nolan, 47, of Moss Point, MS, traveled west on Interstate

The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a guardrail. Austin Nolan received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.