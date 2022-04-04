Tennis matches canceled

Published 12:38 pm Monday, April 4, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Tuesday’s Mississippi Gulf Coast tennis matches against Holmes have been canceled.

 

Holmes received heavy damage to its tennis courts and some dorms during last week’s tornadoes that struck the state. Without a place to practice and living space on campus in short supply, the school cancelled the rest of its season.

Gulf Coast will play exhibition matches against William Carey on Wednesday in Hattiesburg before the most important matches of the season Friday against Jones. First serves at Perkinston will be at 1 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

