Teen struck by vehicle in Biloxi

Published 10:53 am Sunday, April 17, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, at approximately 4:26 p.m., the Biloxi Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at Beach Boulevard and Veterans Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found an unresponsive teenage female pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of Beach Boulevard suffering from major injuries. Life saving measures were conducted until the victim was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. The vehicle that struck the female victim was still on scene and the driver cooperated with law enforcement during the initial crash investigation. The investigation is still ongoing and currently, it does not appear any criminal activity was involved.

