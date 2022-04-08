Funeral Services for Sylvia Posey Pearson, age 87, of Mc Neill, MS, who passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, will be held Monday, April 11, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Hickory Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Monday, April 11, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Hickory Baptist Church.

Burial will be in McNeill Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Steve Posey will officiate the service.

A native of McNeill, MS, she was a retired Teacher at Pearl River Central High School and former Superintendent at Pearl River County School District for over 30 years. During her tenure as an educator, she influenced numerous students to be the best they could be. She was a member of Hickory Baptist Church. Sylvia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her love for her family was evident in all she did in her life. Mrs. Posey loved her students and they loved her, she was well-respected in the community.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William “Bill” Posey; her second husband, Hulon Pearson; parents, Walter Clarence Johnson and Mattie Iris Sanders Johnson; son, Ken Posey; brother, Walter Johnson.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steve (Kim) Posey, Pat (Lisa) Posey, and Mike (Julie) Posey, grandchildren, Brooke (Michael) Westbrook, Steven (Courtney) Posey, Kortney (Joshua) Shands, Paige (Josh) Cumberland, Ryan (Bree) Posey, Sammy Posey, and Bradley (Brii) Stockstill; great grandchildren, Gracelyn, Ayden, Kaylee, Jayden, Cody, Braysen, Noel, Josie, Avelyn, Adeline, Lexi, Jorah, Leianna, and Madisyn; sister, Cathy Spiers; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.

If preferred, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hickory Baptist Church, 498 White Chapel Road, Carriere, MS 39426.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her sister, Cathy and her caretaker, Gayla Seals for the love and care given over the last several years.